Smoke alarms credited for saving Newberg residents

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue photo##Five adults escaped a burning Newberg residence late Sunday night.

Smoke alarms are credited for saving five Newberg residents when their South Whitney Drive home caught fire late Sunday night, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The fire was reported about 11 p.m. A Newberg crew was first on scene and found flames and smoke coming from the garage. Smoke was spreading throughout the living area of the house.

All of the occupants, identified as five unrelated adult renters, had evacuated. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.

The fire started in the garage, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson Kim Haughn. The cause has not been determined.

Smoke alarms alerted the occupants and they quickly exited the home. However, three of the five sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

One cat did not survive the fire. Another was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The residents are temporarily displaced due to the fire and smoke damage throughout the house. They declined American Red Cross assistance and are staying with family and/or friends.

For more information about smoke alarms and escape planning, visit https://www.tvfr.com/145/Smoke-Alarms-Escape-Planning