Smoke alarms alert residents to fire

Amity Fire District photo##Three occupants of this house on Highway 99W, south of Amity, escaped a fire late Wednesday night thanks to smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms were credited with alerting the occupants of a home on Highway 99W, south of Amity and just north of the McCoy Junction, of a fire late Wednesday night. Three adults escaped unharmed.

It was reported shortly after 11 p.m. that the back porch of the home was on fire, according to Amity Fire District spokesperson Scott Law. The residents were in bed at the time.

A crew from the nearby Perrydale substation arrived to find flames extending into a second-story window and attic space.

A quick and aggressive attack was conducted by the first arriving engine. Crews from the Amity station arrived minutes later and assisted.

Additional crews from McMinnville, Sheridan and Spring Valley were dispatched to provide additional water, but their assistance was not needed once the blaze was brought under control.

Seven pieces of equipment and 19 firefighters were called out.

Fire damage was limited to the back porch, a bathroom and attic. The entire residence sustained smoke damage.

It's believed the fire started in an outside covered area. The cause is not believed to be suspicious.