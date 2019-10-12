Marcus Larson/News-Register## Linfield receivers Keaton Wood (left) and Tyler Torgerson celebrate a touchdown during Saturday's contest against UPS.

By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • October 12, 2019 Tweet

Smith sets record in Linfield's 77-22 victory over UPS

Linfield quarterback Wyatt Smith passed for a single-game school record eight touchdowns and powered the Wildcats to a 77-22 homecoming victory over University of Puget Sound. The junior signal-caller completed 23 of 29 passes for 357 yards and broke the previous record held by current Linfield offensive coordinator Brett Elliott.

Smith fired touchdown passes to five different receivers - including three to senior wide out Keaton Wood, one to defensive end Travis Swanson and yet another to younger brother, Colton. Keegan Weiss and Tyler Torgerson also caught scoring passes from Smith during his historic performance.

Led by Smith's gun-slinging aerial effort, the Wildcats racked up double-digit points in all four quarters.

Senior rover Keyell Davis snagged a pair of interceptions to lead a four-turnover effort by the Linfield defense.

The Wildcats (3-1, 2-0 NWC) host Willamette next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.