Siting shelters in face of a ‘rallying cry of opposition’

Comments
MacPerson
For the record the biggest proponent of not providing public notice is Phil Higgins who doesn't live, own a business or any real estate in McMinnville. How the hell did he end up on this committee in the first place. Talk about the ultimate example of "not in my backyard" the guy lives and works in Newberg!
aesquire
It is outrageous that City would even consider keeping taxpaying homeowners in the dark on planning that would directly impact home values, community safety, and livability. What proponents of secrecy actually fear is that the citizens with the most skin in the game will shine a light on reckless, incomplete, or incompetent decisions by government, and try to exert influence on decision-making (or at least hold responsible officials accountable). It's undemocratic, and a threat to individual property rights. Nobody with any stake in this community should support this.