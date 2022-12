December 2, 2022 Tweet

Singers perform holiday concert on plaza Dec. 3

Twilight Singers from McMinnville High School and other musical ensembles will present holiday concerts for the next three Saturdays, at 1:30 p.m., starting Saturday, Dec. 3, at the U.S. Bank plaza, Third and Davis streets. Sponsored by McMinnville Downtown Association, the events are free and will also happen Saturday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 17.