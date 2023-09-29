Singer to perform at Grange

Singer/songwriter Roy Zimmerman will perform Sunday, Oct. 1, at the McMinnville Grange, 1700 Old Sheridan Road.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. Admission is $25 or whatever listeners are able to pay.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of McMinnville is sponsoring the event.

Zimmerman is known for performances that “blend heart, hilarity and satire.” He has been doing shows for more than 30 years.

He and his wife, Melanie Harby, write the songs and refresh them to keep them up-to-date.

His McMinnville show will feature songs from his first 10 albums and his new double album, “This Machine: the Best of Roy Zimmerman.” He also will include new songs from soon-to-be released albums “Road Map” and “Have Mercy.”

For more information, send email to UUFM at ediejessup@gmail.com.