sidebar stopping by Garden tour info

five private gardens featured on tour

Sara and Abraham Hanson’s garden is one of five on the McMinnville Garden Club’s annual tour, which will be held Sunday, June 8.

A Garden Faire, featuring booths offering plants, garden art and other items, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the same day on Cowls Street downtown.

The fair is free; the garden tour costs $15 per person, which entitles visitors to explore as many of the gardens as they like between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day. Tickets are available online, at any of the gardens, at the fair or from Kraemer’s Garden Center or Incahoots.

Proceeds from both events will go to the garden club’s scholarships and beautification efforts.

In addition to the Hanson garden at 750 N.W. 18th St., the tour includes their next-door neighbor, Robin Stern at 662 N.W. 18th St. Stern has designed her garden to be accessible, with a variety of garden “rooms.”

Other gardens are owned by Beth Colbert Moline, 1211 N.W. Thomsen Lane, an eclectic garden with everything from roses to pineapple guava; Edible Landscapes of Yamhill County President Charlene Doland, 2083 N.W. McGarey Drive, that focuses on mixing edible plants and flowering ones; and Sustainable Rituals owner Haley Quinn and Brian Carver, 910 S.E. Storey St., with a focus on benefiting pollinators, birds and other creatures.

For more information, go to the garden club’s website, www.mcminnvillegardenclub.org.