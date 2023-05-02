Sidebar artist James Dowlen

Wine country art

Painter James Dowlen came to McMinnville in 2006. His art helped him quickly make connections here, with other artists and art supporters.

“I liked it here,” he said, adding that it reminded him in some ways of another wine region where he’d lived, Sonoma County, California.

He soon signed up to show his work during the annual Yamhill County Art Harvest Studio Tour. He has been in Art Harvest more than 15 times, including the 2024 show.

He did graphic art in conjunction with Andrew LaRue at Nectar Graphics.

In addition, he continued creating wine labels here, as he had done in Sonoma. He has done labels for Owen Roe, Domaine Serene, Ken Wright Cellars and other area wineries.