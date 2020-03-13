March 13, 2020 Tweet

Sheriff's office will close to public Monday

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office will continue working, but will close its office to the public beginning Monday, to protect staff from possible contact with the coronavirus.

The closure includes Dog Control licensing. Items emailed to the Sheriff’s Office or mailed through the postal service will be processed normally. Items placed in the secure drop box in the exterior lobby will also continue to be processed.

Concealed Handgun License processing and fingerprinting services will be suspended until further notice.

Patrol Deputies are being instructed to answer calls for service via telephone if possible but will continue to respond in person to emergency situations and those wishing personal contact.

The Yamhill County Correctional Facility will be modifying the procedure for, but not eliminating, inmate visitation. Specialty programs requiring outside entities to enter the jail (e.g., Narcotics Anonymous, Provoking Hope, etc.) will be suspended until further notice.

The press release states, "We will continue to work closely with public health officials and our public safety partners to monitor the situation and will adjust protocol as needed to fulfill our mission to the citizens of Yamhill County."

Additional details can be located on the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office website, at https://www.co.yamhill.or.us/sheriff