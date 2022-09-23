Sheridan woman killed in Hillsboro crash

A Sheridan woman was killed in a two-vehicle, double-fatal motor vehicle crash Thursday night in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Police Department identified her as Adrianna Shelton, 19. Also killed in the crash was her cousin, Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton.

Police gave this account of the incident:

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the crash at Northwest 185th Avenue, just south of Northeast Eider Court, at the entrance to the Sunset Square Shopping Center.

The vehicles were identified as No. 1 and No. 2.

No. 1 was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 185th and impacted No. 2, which was turning from the shopping center. No. 2 was occupied by the cousins.

Their vehicle was severed in half, and part of the wreckage continued southbound for about 100 yards from the point of impact and burst into flames.

No. 1 was occupied by two individuals, one of which was transported from the scene to a Portland trauma hospital.

Witnesses told police a second occupant of the vehicle ran from the scene. A K-9 track did not locate the individual.

The Washington County Crash and Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to investigate the crash.