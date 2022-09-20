Sheridan volleyball stays undefeated in league play

Ayala totaled 18 kills, 10 digs and three aces Thursday at Dayton as the Spartans triumphed in three straight, albeit hotly contested, sets (25-22, 26-24, 25-23).

“They’re a good team, I was a bit nervous going in,” Dickey-Greene said. “We did what we needed to do. We knew we didn’t want to make it a four or five game match.”

The coach said Logen Watkins has stepped up lately, as Sheridan (11-2, 4-0) remains undefeated in league play. Watkins finished with 10 kills and two blocks against Dayton (4-7, 1-2). Madison Brewster added seven digs in the effort.

The previous Tuesday, Sheridan easily handled Taft 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-18). Ayala recorded 17 kills and seven aces in the game; Watkins had four kills and three blocks; and Brewster chipped in seven kills.

Over the weekend, Sheridan took the court with some of 3A’s volleyball elite in a pool play tournament at Salem Academy. Dickey-Greene noted how the Spartans were beaten handily in the first set against No. 1 ranked Horizon Christian, but battled back in the second, losing only 24-25.

“Our pool was really stacked and they did a good job competing with those higher level teams,” the coach said. “They now know they’re capable of a lot more than they thought they could do.”