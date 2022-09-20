By News-Register staff • 

Sheridan volleyball stays undefeated in league play

Sheridan volleyball coach Dana Dickey-Greene said senior Haley Ayala is determined to lead her younger teammates to a playoff appearance this year.

Ayala totaled 18 kills, 10 digs and three aces Thursday at Dayton as the Spartans triumphed in three straight, albeit hotly contested, sets (25-22, 26-24, 25-23).

“They’re a good team, I was a bit nervous going in,” Dickey-Greene said. “We did what we needed to do. We knew we didn’t want to make it a four or five game match.”

The coach said Logen Watkins has stepped up lately, as Sheridan (11-2, 4-0) remains undefeated in league play. Watkins finished with 10 kills and two blocks against Dayton (4-7, 1-2). Madison Brewster added seven digs in the effort.

The previous Tuesday, Sheridan easily handled Taft 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-18). Ayala recorded 17 kills and seven aces in the game; Watkins had four kills and three blocks; and Brewster chipped in seven kills.

Over the weekend, Sheridan took the court with some of 3A’s volleyball elite in a pool play tournament at Salem Academy. Dickey-Greene noted how the Spartans were beaten handily in the first set against No. 1 ranked Horizon Christian, but battled back in the second, losing only 24-25.

“Our pool was really stacked and they did a good job competing with those higher level teams,” the coach said. “They now know they’re capable of a lot more than they thought they could do.”

