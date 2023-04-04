Sheridan resident killed in Clackamas County

A Sheridan man was hit and killed by a vehicle early on the morning of Saturday, April 1, in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. He was identified as Christopher Wendell Niiranen, 55.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded about 1 a.m. to Highway 212. The highway begins at Interstate 205 and Highway 213 in Clackamas and heads east as a four-lane highway. This section of Highway 212 is part of the Clackamas Highway system. The Incident happened about seven miles east of the interstate.

A Ford Fusion, operated by Jacob Aaron Paige, 32, of Happy Valley, was westbound when the driver saw a pedestrian, Niiranen, laying in the westbound lane. Paige swerved to avoid hitting him, but was unable to avoid Niiranen.

Paige remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Highway 212 was closed for about two hours while the incident was investigated.

Dark clothing worn by Niiranen and poor roadway lighting contributed to the incident, according to the OSP.

Troopers were assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Fire District and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew.