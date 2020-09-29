Sheridan man killed in crash

A 55-year-old Sheridan man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash shortly after 4 p.m. Monday about two miles southeast of Sheridan on Ballston Road.

He was the passenger in a Jeep Cherokee that was eastbound when it left the road on the south side, went into the ditch and rolled several times, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 36-year-old Sheridan man, was transported by ambulance to Willamette Valley Medical Center and treated of minor injuries.

They were not immediately identified.

The county's Multi-Agency Traffic Team was assembled to investigate the crash.