Sheridan library reopens after meth found

The Sheridan Public Library is open under regular schedule again after a nearly weeklong emergency closure following discovery of drugs inside a book.

Initially, one packet of what was determined to be methamphetamine was found inside a book that had been returned, according to Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliott. His office was called by library staff after an employee found the drugs after the library had closed on Saturday, Oct. 5. No one was harmed.

Deputies and a McMinnville Police Department canine drug detection team searched the premises and five more packets were found inside books, according to Elliott.

Video footage shows a female figure who may be a suspect in the case, according to Elliott. The suspect has not been identified. The case remains under investigation.

The library was reopened after it was determined no more drugs were present, he said.