Sharon Rose Bierly 1936 - 2021

Sharon Rose Bierly was born March 6, 1936, to Titus Palmer Bierly and Grace Martha (Bodeker) Bierly in McMinnville, Oregon. She attended St. James Catholic School and went on to graduate from McMinnville High School in 1954. She attended Oregon Normal School in Monmouth, Oregon, (now Western Oregon University). She returned to McMinnville to work at JCPenney until moving to Portland to be employed in the health field, retiring from Regence Blue Cross in 2001.

Sharon had many talents and interests. She studied oil painting, was a professional level seamstress, and loved to travel. She journeyed to Belgium to visit a good friend, used her vacations to see beautiful areas in the United States, including the Grand Canyon, and had hopes for further trips here and abroad.

Sharon was a person of faith and prayer, devoted to helping others through monetary support and sponsorship of children in need. Sharon gave joy to family members, always remembering birthdays with cards to her many nieces and nephews over the years. Her insights and conversation were appreciated by many in her family who turned to her for stories of her experiences growing up and also to hear about earlier generations of the Bierly and Bodeker ancestors. Sharon was the youngest of six children, all of whom preceded her in death: Elsie Gamroth, Lorene Knudson, Lucille Wolter, Wayne Bierly and Harvey Bierly. Sharon is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will take place at St. James Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.