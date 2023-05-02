Sharon Louise Reese (Hagan) 1935 - 2024

Sharon Louise (Hagan) Reese passed away peacefully on August 16, 2024, at Willamette Springs Memory Care. She was 88. Born to Merrill and Bonnie (Carey) Hagan in Burns, Oregon, she was raised primarily in McMinnville, Oregon, and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1954. She went on to complete her BA degree from Linfield College and taught music and elementary school for more than 30 years before her retirement.

After briefly teaching overseas, she returned to Oregon and shortly thereafter met Ted Reese on a blind date. They were married 35 years, until Ted’s passing. Together they moved around the Pacific Northwest, ultimately building a home on land in Yamhill, where they settled for many years, farmed, and raised their children. Sharon lived her last years in Corvallis enjoying her grandchildren, playing Mahjong, sipping Starbucks, and watching re-runs of NCIS.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Bonnie Hagan; sister, Merrillyn Patton; son, Mark; and husband, Ted Reese. She is survived by her children, Steve (Kathy) of Corvallis, and Michelle (Corey) Hamilton of Peoria, Arizona; grandchildren, Lauren, Emma, Jack, and Ryan; as well as brother, Kelly (Bianca); brother-in-law, Dale, and several nieces and nephews.

Steve and Michelle would like to thank Evergreen Hospice and the caregivers at Willamette Springs for their dedication and kindness during Sharon’s last year.

Services will be private. Donations can be made to Evergreen Hospice or the ASPCA.