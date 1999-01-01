Seth "Butch" Huntington Jackson III 1941 - 2021

“Butch” excelled in all sports growing up, so trophies abound in the family home, from swimming to baseball, basketball, football, and golf (true passion). He graduated from Friends High School with hopes of a career in golf. Family influence was for “the backup plan” to the University of Virginia, where in 1968 he earned a degree in medicine.

With the 100% doctor draft for Vietnam, he joined the Navy.

He was the last medical doctor to serve on the Battleship USS New Jersey. He served two tours as the only medical doctor on hand in Kenitra, Morocco, at a small air base. Accepting a residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at Naval Regional Medical Center in Philadelphia brought the family stateside. He became the director of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Great Lakes Regional Naval Medical Center, where he ended his military time in 1977, having earned the rank of full Commander.

Always with a tee in his pocket and clubs nearby, he would practice that swing.

Relocating to Portland, Oregon, was a game changer. He was on a public course three times a week as he established a private practice. He eventually joined the Downtown Women’s Center, where he practiced until retiring from medicine in 2014.

In the meantime, from 1984 to 2012, Seth farmed in Willamina, Oregon, as one of the early “organic" operations before it was a household word. Raising predominantly organic meats, Seth was dedicated to the logo “farm fresh for the health of it."

He also ramped up his passion for golf, turning the 40-acre farm into a driving range from the front yard, hitting into the upper fields into the forest. Knowing the yardage to each boundary from his platform securely mounted under the twin oak trees, he would wave with a smile.

He was preceded in death by his parents and great-aunt.

He is survived by his sister and spouse, nephew, and wife and two cousins.

He is survived by his first wife; two children; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He is survived by his spouse of 46 years, Jeri Lee Merkley; their foster daughter; almost son-in-law; and grandson; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; and great-nephews.

Seth’s professional life was dedicated to women’s health care. As an activist in the movement to stop violence toward women, a donation in his name to Henderson House in McMinnville would be honoring him.

Memorial to distribute cremains “To Put Seth Out To Pasture” at 2 p.m., July 14, at the farm,13700 S.W. East Creek Rd, Willamina 97396, followed by "Toasts & Shares" at 4 p.m. at Benny Huie's party room, 209 S. Bridge St., Sheridan, Oregon 97378.