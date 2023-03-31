Senior games registration opens April 3

The News-Register Staff

CORVALLIS – Registration for the 2023 Oregon Senior Games will open April 3 at 9 a.m. Most of the events will be held over the weekends of August 10-13 and 17-20.

The games are open to athletes of all skill levels who will be at least 50 years old by Dec. 31, 2023, who wish to compete in the sports offered.

Early-bird registration will be available through June 11. Competitions will include archery, bowling, cycling time trial, disc golf, pickleball, power walk, race walk, a 5k and 10k, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field and triathlon.

To register, visit OregonSeniorGames.com. For any questions or to be added to the contact list, email morgan@visitcorvallis.com. Future updates and more information about specific sports or the National Senior Games can also be found at OregonSeniorGames.com and Facebook.com/OregonSeniorGames.