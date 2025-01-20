Sen. Wyden calls for boldness, optimism

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Moe
"... Wyden said, “Chutzpah is what we need now ..."
But chutzpah is the boy who murders his parents then asks the court for mercy because he is an orphan.
Moe
“This week, we’re voting on legislation about whether someone should be deported, and I have said if talking about someone who has committed a violent crime and been convicted of that crime, that would be an appropriate remedy, to deport them ..."
Really?
Punished with a get out of jail card and a free ticket home?
Moe
“If you have charges and you’re a young person involved in something nonviolent and have been charged and not been tried, they’re going to be deported."
But they broke our laws & and are in our country illegally.
Their first act by entering illegally was a crime.
A free ticket home without facing trial is more than fair.