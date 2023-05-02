Maria Socorro Rendon 1943 - 2025

Maria Socorro Rendon passed away November 28, 2025, surrounded by family, in her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She died of complications of liver cancer. She was 82.

Socorro, as she preferred to be called, was born April 7, 1943, in Atemajac de Brizuela, Jalisco, Mexico, to parents Octaviano Castillo Rodriguez and Anotonia Ortega Solarzano.

Socorro moved to the United States when she was nine years old. She lived in several states before her family settled in Dayton, Oregon, when she was 15 years old. Socorro was an exceptionally hard worker and had a work ethic that is very rare to find today. She first worked with her family as a farm laborer. In 2008, Socorro retired from A-dec, where she worked for 21 years. She lived in Yamhill County the rest of her life.

In 1962, Socorro married the love of her life, Simon Rendon. The couple celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on November 27, 2025, the day before she died. Together they raised five children, Richard, Sylvia, Diana, Samuel, and Celia. She often said her children were her greatest accomplishment in life.

Socorro had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed attending church at McMinnville Mennonite Church where her husband Simon was the pastor. She loved teaching Sunday school and developed life-long relationships with the children who attended her classes. She was a passionate fan of the Portland Trail Blazers. She knew all the players by name and details about their background. She hardly missed watching a game on TV. It was fun to watch her throw her arms in the air if they scored. Likewise, her disappointment when they weren’t playing well was clearly evident. Gardening was another passion of hers. She spent countless hours in her garden, tending to her flowers and vegetables. Using a great artistic eye, she made gorgeous flower arrangements for friends and family using flowers from her garden. Her extensive cooking and baking skills will be greatly missed, as her delicious food brought many people together to share a meal that created comfort and joy for all.

Socorro was known for fiercely loving and caring for those around her. She was always concerned that everyone had what they needed ahead of herself, even until her final moments in life. Her empathy was universal, extended to all, including people she did not know. Her kindness and generosity were extraordinary.

Socorro is survived by her husband, Simon Rendon; her children, Richard Rendon, and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Rendon, Sylvia Rendon, Diana Holland and son-in-law, Robert Holland, Samuel Rendon, and Celia Rendon.

She is also survived by four grandchildren, Angela Rendon, Kaya Rendon Clarke, Malakai Holland, and Kamuela Holland; and two great-grandchildren, Theo Frank and Amaiah Ford.

