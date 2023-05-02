See Ya Later offers sports camps

There are two different spellings of Peterson/Petersen. They are correct.

See Ya Later offers camps

The See Ya Later Foundation will offer several camps for young people in June, including three sports camps.

Sports camps include:

N Volleyball camp for grades 3 to 5 or 6 to 8, June 14 at McMinnville High School; Taylor Petersen, Mac High’s varsity coach, will lead the camp. Cost is $40.

N Baseball camp for ages 7 to 10 or 11 to 15 June 16 and 17 at the varsity baseball field at Patton Middle School. Todd Peterson, varsity coach at Mac High, will direct the camp.Cost is $40.

N Soccer camp, for grades K-1, 2-3, 4-5 and 6-8, June 21 and 22 at Baker Field on Highway 99W in front of Mac High. Karly Mingus, Mac High women’s soccer coach, will be the instructor. $40 per student.

See Ya Later, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year, also is planning a fundraising golf tournament Aug. 2. The 18-hole tournament will be held at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville. Proceeds will go toward See Ya Later efforts, including youth opportunities, scholarships for graduating seniors and the Seeds of Hope program that helps critically ill youngsters and their families.

For more information and registration for camps, go to the nonprofit foundation’s website, www.seeyalater.org.