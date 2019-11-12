Search warrant served; weapons, stolen property are recovered

Photos courtesy Yamhill County Sheriff's Office##Weapons were recovered from a McMinnville residence while a Tuesday morning search warrant was served. Brandon Erickson

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant early Tuesday morning at a Northeast McMinnville residence.

Brandon Jacob Erickson, 37, was taken into custody with the assistance of Oregon State Police Special Weapons and Tactical Team personnel. There were numerous warrants for his arrest, and he was on probation at the time.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Circuit Court Judge John Collins on one count of possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine, Class C felony. Erickson is lodged in jail without bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on a grand jury indictment at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Other charges are pending, according to Sheriff's Capt. Chris Ray.

He gave this account of the incident:

About 5:30 a.m., the warrant obtained by Sgt. Travis High was served at 2715 N.E. Elaine Drive. It was the result of an investigation into stolen property and the unlawful possession of firearms. Because of safety concerns and the presence of the firearms, a call to OSP went out.

"Sgt. High and his team did an outstanding job in this investigation," Sheriff Tim Svenson said. "He ensured all variables were considered to make this operation as safe as possible. This is the best-case scenario with a subject in custody, cases being cleared and everyone safe."

A search of the property yielded meth, firearms and stolen property.

The stolen property consisted of clothing and tools believed to be linked to a theft from the McMinnville Wilco Farm Store, 2741 Highway 99W. The store and Elaine Drive residence are about a mile apart.

There was prior knowledge of an active restraining order, prohibiting Erickson from having contact with an unidentified victim, according to a probable cause affidavit written by sheriff’s deputy Skip Jones.

Numerous rounds of live ammunition were located in the living room and kitchen areas of the residence. The ammunition consisted of .223, .22, .40-caliber and shotgun shells. There were also five firearms seized.

Substances that field tested positive for meth were also found in the residence.

Erickson is well known to law enforcement, and warrants were issued earlier this year for his arrest related to the following cases, according to court records:

* Second-degree fail to appear, Class A misdemeanor.

* First-degree fail to appear, Class C felony.

* Fail to appear for a plea hearing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance/meth.

* Fail to appear for a plea hearing on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, Class A misdemeanor.

* Probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance/meth. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail followed by 18 months on supervised probation.

* Probation violation on a conviction of PCS/meth. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of supervised probation.

Erickson's probation was not due to expire until Jan. 2, 2021.

In July of this year, a sheriff's deputy stopped Erickson in a Southwest McMinnville neighborhood. His probation officer issued a detainer for his arrest. During a search, he was found to be in possession of a substance that tested positive for meth.

A search warrant was served on Erickson's pickup in July at the County Shops. Seized was a hidden and loaded .40-caliber handgun. Two double-sided blade daggers were also recovered, and both were hidden.

In June, Erickson was contacted by a deputy while sleeping in his pickup just east of Sheridan in the Highway 18 Dairy Queen parking lot. There were two .40-caliber bullets and several large knives, all of which were visible, in the vehicle.

A substance that was also seized tested positive for meth.

In February, a substance was recovered from Erickson and it tested positive for meth.