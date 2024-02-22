Search continues for missing St. Paul man

The family of Gurjinder (Gary) Singh Grewal, 48, the owner of St. Paul Market who went missing earlier this month, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his location.

Grewal was last seen on Feb. 8 walking across the bridge over the Willamette River on Highway 219, south of Newberg, according to the Oregon State Police. His vehicle, a black Honda Pilot, was located just south of the bridge.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and a Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

State Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office held a meeting last Saturday to brief community members about the ongoing search.

OSP is requesting any person with dash-cam footage or who may have witnessed Grewal between 10:30 a.m. and 11: 30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, to contact dispatch at 1-800-452-7888.