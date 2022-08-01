School union critic appointed to Newberg board

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Joel R
Twitter brings out the worst in all of us and destroys everything good in life and society.
Carltonian
Peregrino de Brito's children are in private school, not in the NDSD - and her anti LGBTQ beliefs are well documented. Rilee has no place on that, or any, public board - his (since cleaned-up) social media presence is openly hostile to differing views, aggressive, demeaning and overtly political (but it's OK beacuse he's "joking"...?) None of the board directors have children in the district - they, and the new superintendent, are there for one reason: to politicize public education. This board's decisions are not driven by data or truth, they use emotional and false narratives with the intention of stirring up the citizenry, and in support of burning it all down for the sake of ideology. It's an old ploy, complain how a governing body never works, then get in seats of power and make sure it never works - and it's clearly harming the community and the district's ability to function. It would be a breath of fresh air, and a literal life saver for some kids, to see the education and well being of every child in the district's care as a priority instead of the board's politics. Elections can't come fast enough.