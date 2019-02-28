School bus schedules altered

Snow that blanketed the Yamhill Valley Wedneday morning is having some lingering effects Thursday morning.

Yamhill Valley school districts are returning to normal operating hours today.

Weather-related announcements:

. . . AMITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Routes 1 and 3 on morning snow routes.

. . . McMINNVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Buses 21, 22, 25 and 27 on morning snow routes.

Showers are likely, mainly after 4 p.m., today, according to the National Weather Service Portland office. The high temperature will be near 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Patchy freezing fog is forecast after 10 o'clock tonight and patchy fog after 4 a.m. Friday. Tonight's low will be about 30. The chance if precipitation is 60 percent with little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.