School board to consider construction excise tax

McMinnville School Board will discuss the construction excise tax rate when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue.

The district considers raising the tax by a few cents each year. The charge to builders of new homes and commercial structures can be used by the district for school construction and capital improvements.

In other business, the board will proclaim “Hands are Not for Hurting Week” and discuss low-impace pesticide use, personnel, finances and facilities.

The meeting also will be available on Zoom. Call the district office at 503-565-4000 for more information.