School board, fire district candidates file for office

March 20 is the deadline for filing for school board seats and fire board positions that will be filled in the May 20 election.

Candidates must file in the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office, Fourth and Evans streets in McMinnville, for any of the seven school districts or the numerous fire districts in the county.

Forms are available on the clerk’s website, yamhillcounty.gov

Winners will take office July 1, 2025.

Also on the ballot will be a $6 million bond measure request from the Sheridan School District, which would use the funds for safety projects and capital improvements to school buildings.

Chemeketa Community College also has a measure on the ballot. Voters in Yamhill, Marion and Polk counties will consider a request for $140 million to improve facilities across the CCC system. The 21-year bond is expected to cost 27 cents per $1,000 assessed value of properties.

School board members whose terms are ending this year and those who have filed thus far are include:

McMinnville: Jason Bizon, Abbie Warmbier and Christine Bader. As of March 13, all three had filed for re-election.

Amity: Tim Haarsma, Position 2; Amanda Grove, Position 4; Ryan Jones, Position 1. All three incumbents have filed for re-election.

Dayton: Kraig Albright, Larry Ringnalda and Terri Paysinger. Ringnala has filed to keep his Position 4 seat. Roger Webb has filed for Position 7. No one has filed for Position 1.

Newberg/Dundee: Aubrey Nichols, zone 5; Nancy Woodward zone 4; and an open position in Zone 1. Celeste Jones has filed for Position 4, Nichols to keep her Position 5 seat, and Andy Byerley for Position 1.

Sheridan: Michael Griffith, Larry Deibel and Scott Burke. Susan Looby has filed for Position 1, Jeremy Hutcheson for Position 2 and Gwen Fink for Position 3.

Willamina: Justine Flynn, Dan Rinke and Karley Strouse. Neil Gephart has filed for the Position 2 seat, now held by Flynn. The other two seats have no candidates at this point.

Yamhill Carlton: Jami Egland, JaJetta Dumdi and Ken Watson. Dumdi has filed to retain her Position 4 seat. Chris Zook has filed for Position 1 and Frank “Buzz” Ready for Position 5.

Voters also will decide on fire board members and the board for the Chehalem Park & Recreation District in the May 20 election. Candidates who have filed thus far are:

Chehalem Park & Recreation: Three will be chosen at-large; candidates thus far are incumbent Jim McMaster, Brandan Slyter and Nick Konen, along with Ty Darby, who would be new to the board.

Amity Fire District: Position 2, incumbent Amanda Christensen; Position 3, Reg McShane; Position 4, incumbent Thomas Scheible; Position 5, Kaley Fast.

New Carlton Fire District: Positions 1 and 3, no filings; Position 2, Allen Sitton.

Dayton Fire District: Position 1, no filing; Position 2, Chris Baker; Position 3, Angela Upmeyer.

Dundee Fire District: Position 2 and Position 3, no filings.

McMinnville Fire District: Position 2, Todd Hyder; Position 4, Ray Pratt.

Sheridan Rural Fire District: Position 4, incumbent Ray Bottenberg; Position 52, Cory Chrisman.

West Valley Fire District: Positions 2, 4 and 5, no filings.

Yamhill Fire Protection District: Position 1, Brian Woodruff; Position 2, Paul Van De Grift; Position 4, incumbent Jim Phillips; Position 5, incumbent Randy Weston.