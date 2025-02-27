School board filing deadline March 20

For any of the seven school districts in the county, candidates must file at the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office in McMinnville. Forms are available on the clerk’s website, at yamhillcounty.gov/1430/May-20-2025-Special-District-Election.

Winners chosen in the May 20 by-mail election will take office July 1, 2025.

Board members whose terms are ending this year and those who have filed thus far are include:

- McMinnville: Jason Bizon, Abbie Warmbier and Christine Bader. As of Feb. 21, all three had filed for re-election.

- Amity: Tim Haarsma, position 2; Amanda Grove, position 4; Ryan Jones, position 1. All three incumbents have filed for re-election.

- Dayton: Kraig Albright, Larry Ringnalda and Terri Paysinger. No filings yet.

- Newberg/Dundee: Aubrey Nichols, zone 5; Nancy Woodward zone 4; and an open position in Zone 1. Celeste Jones has filed for position 4, now held by Woodward.

- Sheridan: Michael Griffith, Larry Deibel and Scott Burke. No filings yet.

- Willamina: Justine Flynn, Dan Rinke and Karley Strouse. Neil Gephart has filed for the Position 2 seat, now held by Flynn.

- Yamhill Carlton: Jami Egland, JaJetta Dumdi and Ken Watson. Dumdi has filed to retain her Position 4 seat.

Voters also will decide on fire board members and the board for the Chehalem Park & Recreation District in the May 20 election (see story above). Also on the ballot will be a $6 million bond measure request from the Sheridan School District, which would use the funds for safety projects and capital improvements to school buildings.