Salem woman killed in two-vehicle crash

A Salem woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of Lafayette Highway and Stringtown Road, according to the Oregon State Police.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. and the OSP gave this account:

A Ford Freestar van, operated by Kristina L. Swanson, 60, of Dundee, attempted to turn onto Stringtown Road and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Sentra, operated by Kimberly Leeann Hafner, 36, of Salem.

A passenger in the Sentra, Debra Lynn Neal, 59, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hafner was transported by Life Flight helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center Hospital in Portland. Swanson was transported by ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center with what the OSP described as minor injuries. Two juveniles in Swanson's vehicle, a 14-year-old girl and seven-year-old girl, were also transported to the McMinnville hospital with minor injuries.

Lafayette Highway was shut down for about three hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire Department, Dayton Fire District and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew also responded to the scene.