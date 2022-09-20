Salem man killed in Wallace Road crash

A Salem man was killed in a single-vehicle crash the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, on Wallace Road, about 10 miles north of Dayton, according to the Oregon State Police.

Trooper Matt Bass identified the victim as Brando Segundo DeJesus, 21. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Javier Antonio DeJesus, 31, of Salem was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of third-degree assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of coercion, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

His blood alcohol content was .13 about four hours following the crash. The presumptive level of intoxication in Oregon is .08.

DeJesus is lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $250,000 bail. He will be arraigned on a grand jury indictment at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

The OSP gave this account of the incident that was reported shortly after 11 a.m.:

DeJesus was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound when he drifted onto the shoulder of the road while negotiating a curve and lost control. The vehicle slid across the southbound lane and struck several trees.

Passengers Amador Alvaro, 25, of Salem, and Adolfo Xicalhua-Xicalhua, 20, of Salem, were transported to Salem Hospital for treatment of injuries. Another passenger, Gerardo Desantos, 28, left the scene and was located at a nearby residence.

Wallace Road was closed for about six hours during the investigation and scene cleanup.

The Yamhill County and Polk County sheriff’s offices, Salem Fire Department and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew also responded to the scene.