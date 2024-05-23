Runoff likely in commissioner race

In ballot returns released on Thursday, David “Bubba” King slipped below the 50% majority required to win the race outright, making a runoff in November likely.

King held onto his more than 1,000-vote lead over incumbent Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer, but dropped to 49.81%, 13,859 of the votes cast.

Berschauer rose to 45.28%, 12,598 of the votes cast, while outlier David Wall dropped to 4.9%, with 1,364 votes.

County Clerk Keri Hinton said the county had received more than 400 ballots in the mail on Wednesday and nearly that many on Thursday, which are still being checked for postmarks, before they can be signature checked and tallied.

“We have never received that many before, after an election,” Hinton told the News-Register.

Ballots postmarked by May 21 are accepted so long as they arrive within seven days of the election.

In addition, more ballots will need to be tallied as voters whose signatures were rejected go in to the clerk's office to “cure” those issues. They have until June 11, Hinton said.