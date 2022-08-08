Runners take on Mac’s Restore Life 8K/5K

Nineteen runners participated in the 8K competition. “It was a wonderful event,” said organizer Ken McChesney.

The top time in the 8K race was Cam McChesney, who clocked in at 30 minutes, 41.45 seconds. Cam’s sister, Madison, won the women’s division with a time of 41:42.14.

Russell Weaver, Mac High’s former cross country coach, captured first place in his age category. He crossed the finish line in 33:54.85 for the second best time of the race.

In the 13 and under category, brothers Emmanuel and Gideon Broussard placed first and second in 47:59.30 and 52:10.42, respectively.

Complete results are as follows: Cam McChesney (30:41.45), Russell Weaver (33:54.85), Eric Mis (39:07.70), Ericson Teller (41:26.77), Madison McChesney (41:42.14), James Klein (41:53.42), Lydia Rozanski (44:22.67), Brian Delk (44:58.83), Carol Howell (46:36.49), Jason Bowie (47:01.80), Deanne Rozanski (47:58.86), Emmanuel Broussard (47:59.30), Aimie Broussard (48:32.39), Kirsten Rademacher (48:41.83), Eli Rademacher (48:42.80), Gideon Broussard (52:10.42), Quinton Nice (52:42.42), Richard Delk (57:51.42) and Jerome Tellio (1:02:51.42).