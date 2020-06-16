Run, Walk, Run fundraiser will go virtual

The theme is “Run, Walk, Run ... Away from COVID-19.”

Instead of walking and running in a group, though, individuals will complete their own 5-kilometer or 10K, then post photos on social media. The fundraiser will not be timed, although individuals are welcome to time themselves.

Registration is $100, which goes to the nonprofit that works with individuals and families to build homes for those in need. Additional donations are welcome.

The first 100 people who register receive T-shirts. Additional shirts are available for purchase.

Everyone who posts a selfie will be entered into a prize drawing. For more information, email emilygrace@machabitat.org.