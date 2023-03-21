By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Rule changes approved for short-term rentals

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Bleepbloop

Most of these STRs are within the walkable downtown area and only represent .5% of all homes in Mac. Seems like people should be able to rent homes. We live in an area that people like to visit and STRs can be a great option.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented