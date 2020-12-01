Ronald Lee Bogh 1943 - 2020

Ronald Lee Bogh passed away December 1, 2020, at WVMC with his family by his side. He was 77. The youngest of eight children, he was born in Portland, Oregon, to Ted and Helen Bogh. His family lived near Sheridan until he started school in McMinnville. After he graduated from McMinnville High School in 1961, he worked in the shipyards in Portland. He then joined the Army. He married his junior high sweetheart, Patty Hay, in December 1965. He attended the University of Oregon, Portland State University and graduated from Western Oregon College.

His job at Skyline Mobile Homes took his family to Hemet, California, for a year before moving back to McMinnville. He worked at Cascade Steel and White Top Transport until he took the risk in 1985 of purchasing JK Rubber with one employee. Through his innovation and invention, he expanded the new business into RB Rubber Products. He then took the company public in 1996 and it was traded on the NASDAQ market. The now private company, Ultimate RB, is still running in McMinnville.

Ron greatly enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, travel and golf. His elk hunting adventures took him to Idaho, Montana, Spain and Mongolia. He served as treasurer and is a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Ron’s part ownership of Silver Butte Ranch in Montana for 20 years gave his entire family, especially his brothers and sisters, many memorable trips. It also allowed him to use his cat to build roads and improve the land. He was an avid golfer and he and Patty took many golfing trips to Kauai along with their Michelbook friends. Later, they spent time golfing in Palm Springs and Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patty; his children, Brenda Wyller (Ed), Melissa Cook (J.R.) and Bryan Bogh (Jessica); his grandchildren, Kayla, Tobin, Kristian, Natalie, Kai, Connor, Jilian and Addy; his siblings, Jeanne Rabe, Jim Bogh and Tom Bogh; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dick Bogh, Jerry Bogh, Shirley Brown and Patti Howard.

Ron will be remembered for his beaming smile and blue eyes, generosity, sense of humor, competitiveness, and the way he told great stories. He was always there to give wise advice, often starting with the phrase “As you walk down the road of life…” and another favorite, “Don’t push the river, it flows on its own.” He taught his family to not be afraid of taking risks and really enjoy life to its fullest. The family will plan a private celebration of life at a later time.

