Ronald L Knutz 1938 - 2021

Ronald Leroy Knutz left his home in McMinnville, Oregon, to be with his Lord and Savior on February 12, 2021. He was born November 3, 1938, to Richard and Helen Knutz in Huron, South Dakota. He grew up in Yamhill County and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1958. After high school, Ron served nine years in the Army National Guard.

Ron married his high school sweetheart, Diane Confer, in 1962. He worked for Kizer Sheet Metal for 18 years and then the McMinnville School District in facility maintenance until his retirement in 2002. Ron and Diane enjoyed farm life, raising hogs and cattle from the late '60s through '80s. They are known for their hospitality as they have welcomed and hosted many family gatherings and various church groups over the years.

Ron put his faith in Jesus Christ in his 30s, and was faithful to take his family to church. He taught his sons how to work hard and experience the joy that comes when completing a project. He stressed the importance of staying true to your word and not complaining. Ron made life more fun with his humor and wit. In his retirement, he enjoyed putting his welding and carpentry skills to work on many projects for his family. Ron loved and treasured his family.

Ron is survived by Diane, his wife of 58 years; their sons and daughters-in-law, Kurt Knutz of Cle Elum, Washington, and Mark and Angelique Knutz, Mike and Tammy Knutz, and Kory and Madeline Knutz, all from McMinnville; his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Dean Krieger; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Becky Knutz; and sister-in-law, Debbie Knutz, also from McMinnville. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Victor Knutz. Ron has 10 grandchildren, Adam Knutz, Kayla McKechnie, Krissy Knutz, Lacie Smith, David Knutz, Molly Knutz, Joshua Knutz, Jacob Knutz, Madeline Drew and Drea Hoilien; and five great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to Valley View Rock of Ages, 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Rd. McMinnville OR 97128, TLC Building. Donations in memory of Ron Knutz may be made to "Providence Hospice Program" at Providence Newberg Health Foundation: 1001 Providence Drive, Newberg, OR 97132 or online: https://give.providencefoundations.org/newberg