Ronald Keith Agee 1941 - 2021

Ronald K. Agee, 80, passed away June 24, 2021. Ron was a longtime area resident, born in Astoria. In August of 1941, he and Martha Cole married, sharing 61+ years together. In 1963, he started work for Boise Cascade Pulp and Paper Mill in Salem, Oregon. He began in the rewinder department and worked up to managing the company print shop. He worked there until 1989, when occupational exposure to chemicals forced him into early retirement.

Ron was always positive and not a quitter. He worked hard at rehabilitation and was able to live as normal and fulfilling retirement as possible. Ron was always known to have one of the most beautiful yards, and once it was featured in the Garden Tour. He also enjoyed music, golf, cooking and hosting many friends and family gatherings. Ron was a good listener, a compassionate person with a witty sense of humor, and was generous with his time. Throughout his life, he was involved in church and community ministries, always helping others. He was a volunteer at McMinnville Hospital and on the City Planning Commission. Ron had an impact on many lives.

Ron is survived by his wife, Martha; brother, Gilbert of Roseburg, Oregon; children, Keith/Tina of Salem, Eric/Sheryl of Dallas, Marsha (recently deceased) /Mike George of McMinnville, and Rebecca/Bill Dickson of Monmouth; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Ron was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.