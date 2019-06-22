Ronald Ellsworth Harris - 1937 - 2019

Ronald E. Harris was born December 11, 1937, in Nampa, Idaho. He died June 22, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon, after a long illness. Ron spent his early childhood in Forest Grove, Oregon, where he lived until the age of 10. His family then moved to Riverside, California, where he finished school, graduating from Poly High School in 1956. Ron earned an AA degree in business from Riverside City College in 1958, and joined his dad’s business, Harris Fence Company, as his dad retired.

Ron married Nova Jean Clifton in 1958. They were blessed with a daughter, Jeannine. Ron became a widower after Nova Jean died from head injuries sustained in a horseback riding accident in 1963.

In 1964, Ron married Linda Ruddell, and they were blessed with two more daughters, Kimberly and Stephanie. Ron and Linda left Riverside in 1978 and moved to southern Oregon, building a home for their family on acreage along the Rogue River, where they lived for 19 years. In 1997, Ron and Linda moved to McMinnville.

Ron served in the Army National Guard and the Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit. He had a great love for God’s creation and enjoyed the wilderness. Ron was active in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Riverside, Medford and McMinnville. He worshipped the one true God who sent His own Son, Jesus, to the cross to die for the sins of the world. He exuded faith that remained strong to the end. Ron was a loving man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ron was predeceased by his parents, B.E. and Ruth Harris; and his sister, Sherilee Houde. He is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Jeannine (Robert) McGuckin, Kimberly (Dave) Arkens, and Stephanie (Paul) Spath; his sister, Kathleen (Les) Toth; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to St. John Lutheran Church, 2142 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville, OR 97128. Interment was held at Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.