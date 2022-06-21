Ronald David Ellis 1935 - 2022

A celebration of life for Ronald David Ellis will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon.

Ronald was born August 29, 1935, to David and Florence Ellis in Roseburg, Oregon; he died peacefully June 21, 2022, in Tualatin, Oregon.

Ron’s childhood was filled with family picnics, boating, duck hunting and fishing, He attended Dayton High School, where he enjoyed playing sports and singing in the choir, the highlight being when he met his beloved wife of 64 years, Dolores Joslyn. He made lifelong friends in Dayton and reconnected with many of them at the Old Timers picnics in the park.

After high school, Ron was drafted by the United States Navy and served overseas in Japan. He had fond memories of the service and seeing the star-filled skies on the Pacific Ocean. Upon his return, he and Dolores married, and they moved to Portland, Oregon, where he completed his Master of Science in Education and taught health and physical education in the Parkrose School District for nearly 25 years. Ron and Dolores raised three children together, Blake, Ronda and Diane.

Nature and music were at the heart of Ron’s interests and enjoyment. He spent many days hunting and fishing with his dad foremost, along with close friends and teachers, brothers-in law, and nephews. Collecting agates and petrified wood became a treasured hobby he shared with his daughters and grandsons. His gardens were abundant, with memorable heirloom tomatoes, and he belted out show tunes until the last days.

Ron was preceded in death by his son, Blake, in 1994; and parents, Dave and Florence. He is survived by Dolores; daughters, Ronda (Judy), and Diane (Jarrod); grandsons, Alec (Lexi) and Ben; as well as his older sister, Barbara Scoggan, who now resides in Texas.

