Ronald A. Joachim 1935 - 2021

Ronald A Joachim passed away March 30, 2021, with his wife, Sheryl, by his side at their home in McMinnville, Oregon.

Ron was 86 years old. He was born February 7, 1935, and was raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to parents Emil and Elsie Joachim, along with his two sisters and five brothers who had passed before him. His father worked in the Hoberg Paper Mill, and his mother was a stay-at-home wife and mother. Ron graduated from East High School. After serving his country in the Air Force, he settled in Oregon, working and studying at Portland Community College as a security officer where he earned three associate degrees. He retired from PCC in 1998.

Ron is survived by two sons, Steve Joachim and David Joachim; three daughters, Debbie Joachim, Donita Thurman and Carla Gertz; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shara Bogan. He loved his family, music and traveling. He also had a life-long love for his hometown team, the Green Bay Packers. GO PACK GO!!!!! To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com