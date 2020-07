Ronald (Ron) J. Landice 1949 - 2020

Ron Landice is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Cindy; and their two sons, Travis and James Landice. He has two sons, Ronnie and Steven, from a prior marriage.

Ron was a Christian man, knowing his imperfections were forgiven by the blood of Jesus Christ. He was blessed by many talents and gifts, giving all glory to God and still remaining humble.

You were a beloved husband, dad, brother, friend.

We will see you in Heaven, Dad...for eternity.