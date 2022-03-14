Roger Thomas McFadden Jr. 1958 - 2022

Roger Thomas McFadden Jr., age 63, passed away peacefully at Newberg Providence Hospital on March 14, 2022, after a seven-year battle with cancer.

Tom was born June 4, 1958, in Seattle, Washington, to Roger and Lolitta McFadden. He graduated from White River High School in Buckley, Washington. After high school, he moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to attend Linfield College. Tom met his wife, Rebecca, their freshman year at Linfield, both living in the Campbell Hall dormitory. Tom graduated from Linfield College in 1980 with dual degrees in Accounting and Communications.

That year, he began managing the CPA business he would later purchase, which he successfully operated for nearly 40 years prior to his retirement.

Tom and Becky were married in June of 1980, and raised two daughters, Jessica, born 1985, and Molly, born 1989.

Tom was a passionate member of the McMinnville community, heavily involved in Linfield athletics, volunteering for over 30 years of service in sports. In 2014, Tom received the honor of being inducted into the Linfield Athletics Hall of Fame for his volunteerism, an honor he proudly received and stated was one of the happiest days of his life. He was also a football referee with the Salem Football Officials Association for 20 years and also served as their board treasurer.

He was also a very faithful man and built a strong community within his church and Bible study groups throughout the years. His faith for the Lord was fierce and inspirational.

Tom is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rebecca McFadden; daughters, Jessica Wiley and Molly McFadden; sons-in-law, Michael Wiley and Dashawn Agbonze; and granddaughter, Josephine McFadden.

Funeral services will be held later during this summer. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 1272, McMinnville, OR 97128. The family would like to extend special thanks to Sunrise Family Clinic, Oregon Oncology and Providence Hospice for their compassionate care.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com