Rodney Lyle Smith "Big Rod" 1949 - 2025

Rodney Lyle "Big Rod" Smith left this world the same as he came into it: loved.

Born to Lyle and Faye Smith on April 20, 1949, in McMinnville, Oregon, Rodney graduated McMinnville High School in 1967. He was part of the Future Farmers of America, which was fitting, living on his family farm for the majority of his life. He married Lynnette Hummel in 1971, having two daughters, Kristin and Kari. Rodney had a Torino he would brag about going well over 120mph. That was until his daughters came along and he traded it in for an International Scout. He enjoyed being a sport dory (Triton S) fisherman with his father, spending most summers at Pacific City.

Rodney found a career in Water and Wastewater Management, first working for the city of McMinnville, and finishing his career at Spirit Mountain Casino, retiring in 2013. Retiring gave him more time with his three grandchildren, Kaela, Hannah, and Kian. He loved his grandchildren more than anything.

He is survived by his daughters, Kristin Smith and Kari Worden; his three grandchildren; and his three siblings, Randall Smith, Lisa Smith, and Kevin Smith.

Private gravesite service for family will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2025. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, please think of donating to your local FFA in Rod’s honor.

