Roberta Staebler 1938 - 2022

Jean Staebler was born June 6, 1938, at home in Carlton, Oregon, to Edwin A. Jacks and Josie E. Rogers. Josie passed away shortly after giving birth. Edwin eventually was remarried to Cathryn Cox and raised their family in Carlton.

She graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1956, and shortly after married Robert Staebler on August 4, 1956. Jean and Robert had three children, Traci, Terrell and Cory, and built their home in Carlton. They were married for 52 years until Robert’s death in 2008.

Jean graduated Phagans' School of Beauty in 1958 and was a hairdresser for 17 years in McMinnville, Dayton and Lafayette. She entered Linfield as a freshman in 1975 and graduated in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She worked for 15 years at McMinnville Hospital as Admitting Supervisor, spending 90 days of that time training employees at a new hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She worked for a short time as a retail manager before retiring in 2000.

She enjoyed spending time with family, including summer camping trips, school activities and sports, and family holidays and reunions. She also enjoyed reading, counting cross-stitch, crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Jean passed away June 11, 2022, at home surrounded by her children.

She is survived by her siblings, Sandra Mason (Allen), Cathy Bellwood, and Forest Jacks (Barb); children, Traci Bansen (Robert), Terrell Sublet (Mark), and Cory Staebler (Rae). She had 11 grandchildren, Erin Knott (Rob), Meghan Bansen, Robin Shoemaker (Scott), Andrea Bansen-Lopez (Robert), Beth Staebler, Jeff Sublet (Kari), Kyle Bansen (Nicole), Jake Sublet, Peter Bansen (Melissa), Max Staebler, and Jered Sublet; and nine great-grandchildren, Emily, Cooper, Finnley, Henry, Luke, Nolan, Scottie, Toby and Claire.

A small service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at McBride Cemetery in Carlton.

