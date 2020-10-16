Robert Walter Hibbert 1935 - 2020

Robert Walter Hibbert passed away October 16, 2020, at the age of 85.

Bob was born in McMinnville, Oregon, the second son of Wilfred and Ursula (Mattecheck) Hibbert, and grew up in Sheridan, Oregon. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1953, and Oregon State College in 1959. He married Sharon Hyder and moved to Modesto, California, where their two sons and daughter were born. After teaching junior high school students for two years, he changed careers, and for 36 years worked for State Farm Insurance as an adjuster in Visalia, California. In 1973, he married Barbara (Bobbie) Byrkit Pressley, and their daughter, Molly, was born the following year. Bob and Bobbie retired in Payson, Arizona, in 2001; twelve years later they returned to Oregon to Hillside Retirement Community in McMinnville.

Bob was a member of Kiwanis for over 50 years, was a Court Appointed Special Advocate, for children who were wards of the court, for 10 years in Arizona, and was Chairman of the Board of Directors for CASA in Yamhill County for five years. He and his wife, Bobbie, were members of the Board of Directors for the Community Concert Series in Payson, as well as coordinators for the blood drives. When they moved back to Oregon, he donated his time at various blood drives around Yamhill County. He was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Sue Hibbert; his brother, Richard Hibbert; and his first son, Bobby. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; his children, David (Holly) Hibbert, Paula (Jonathan Bess) Paschall, and Molly (Dan) Cahill; stepchildren, David Pressley, and Lynn (Dan) Fulleton; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nephews, Chris (Janet Stuckey) Hibbert, Mike (Lolita) Hibbert, and Steve Hibbert; niece, Kerry (Ed) Ross; and cousin, Mike (Sue) Mattecheck.

There will be no formal memorial service. His ashes will be scattered in Mill Creek outside Sheridan next to the farm where he lived while growing up. When he was through will his chores on the farm, he would often grab his fishing pole and head for the creek.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.