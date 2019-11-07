November 7, 2019 Tweet

Robert Lehn - 1984-2019

Robert Lehn, age 35, was tragically taken from this world in a car accident. He will be eternally happy with his newfound love, Claudia Barclay, who was also tragically taken that day. Juggalos for life and together forever in Shangri-La.

Robby grew up in McMinnville and was bullied throughout his life. This shaped him into the person he was and because he knew what it was like to be an outcast, he became a friend to many. He stood up to people bullying. He found a community of people who accepted him as he was. He found a family that went beyond blood and spans far and wide, known as Juggalos and Juggalettes.

He leaves behind two beautiful daughters, Hailey Jean Lehn, age 12, and Magestic Monroe Lehn, age 10 months. Rob is survived by his mother, Sally, and was preceded in death by his father, Ken. He is also survived by two sisters, Jamie and Brandy; a nephew, Damian; and a half-brother, Harley.

Robby, may your soul rest in peace in the paradise known as Shangri-La as we send you off on a Juggalos “Last Ride." Whoop. Whoop. Services will be private.

