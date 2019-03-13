Robert "Bob" Joseph Fulham - 1924 - 2019

Robert "Bob" Joseph Fulham passed away March 13, 2019, in McMinnville Oregon. He was born January 13, 1924, in McMinnville and raised in Sheridan by his parents Joseph and Ella (Lectband) Fulham. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1942, he entered the Army in 1943, serving three years during and after World War II. He guarded German prisoners of war at Camp Clinton in Clinton, Mississippi, before being transferred to Belgium with the U.S. Army Engineering 698th Petroleum Distribution Company.

After returning home, he settled in McMinnville and met the love of his life, Jacqueline Joy Bidwell, at the Imperial Skating Rink in Portland. They married and had three boys. Bob and Jackie enjoyed dancing, roller skating, playing cards, camping, fishing, traveling and collecting things. Bob worked 39 years for Davison Auto Parts as a machinist before retiring in 1987. Bob and Jackie enjoyed traveling in their motorhome after retirement. Bob was a member and one-time president of the VFW, as well as serving in the Honor Guard.

Bob and Jackie were members of McMinnville First Christian Church where Bob was a deacon and a member of the choir. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie, in 2004; sister, Joelle Wesley-Fulham; and brother, General Donald Fulham. He is survived by his sister, Alice Fulham-Willis of Lincoln City; sons, Ron, Jim and Rich; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. Donations in his name can be made to the VFW Post 10626, Dayton, OR. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com