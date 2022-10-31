Robert (Bob) Raymond Williams 1945-2022

Robert (Bob) Raymond Williams passed away peacefully October 31, 2022. He was born August 25, 1945, to his parents Hugh Ed and Etta Williams. He graduated from Dayton High School and was a lifelong Dayton Pirate fan and enjoyed supporting them throughout his life. He then served in the US Army and fought in Vietnam. Bob is a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 173, Carlton. He had a long and extensive career as an Ironworker for Local 29. His work can be seen throughout the Pacific Northwest in the many structures he had his hand in building. He spent 35 years active in the field and celebrated 55 years as part of the union.

He spent the majority of his life on Oak Springs Farm, working hard on the dairy farm and eventually raising Angus cattle. If he wasn’t at the barn taking care of his cows, he was spending time with his family, which was his true passion. Some of his hobbies were fishing, gambling and traveling. After his retirement, he and Mary took cruises to Alaska, Mexico and the Panama Canal. He was always in attendance at the St. Paul Rodeo each year. Bob was sober at the end, celebrating 14+ years of sobriety, which was one of his greatest accomplishments, and his family was so proud of him.

He was welcomed to Heaven by his parents; his grandparents, Alice and Ray; and his aunt, Capt. Kolene Williams. Missing him on Earth are his wife, Mary Williams; and his two sons, Robert (Rachel) Williams Jr. and Donald (Brenda) Jeffries; and three daughters, Lazette (Koel) Abell, Regina (Norm) Wicks, and Karen (Mark) Van De Walle. He will be missed by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind three brothers, Steve (Pat) Williams, Hugh Ed (Judy) Williams II, and Tom (Sue) Williams; and several nieces and nephews. Also still searching for treats will be his cat, Sam.

We invite you to join us for a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 3, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. Graveside services will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, with a reception to follow. Viewing will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Macy & Son. For those who wish to make a gift in his memory, please consider Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude’s Children's Hospital, which were organizations close to his heart.



