Robert (Bob) Nyseth 1955 - 2020

Robert (Bob) Nyseth passed away October 30, 2020, at the age of 65, at his home in Carlton, Oregon, of pancreatic cancer.

Bob was born January 10, 1955, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Eloise and Lloyd Nyseth.

Bob met his wife in 1981, and they later married on January 2, 1982. Together they had their son Josh, who was a welcomed addition to Bob’s other three children from his prior marriage.

He loved the great outdoors, where he spent most of the time working in the logging industry.

He was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed crabbing, hunting, camping and fishing. He always looked forward to his annual camping trip with his children and grandchildren. He loved to get out and go fishing in Detroit and along the Siletz River. He was lucky to have had the opportunity to fish in Alaska. He also enjoyed watching football and cheering on the Seahawks, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Bob will be remembered as a hard-working and caring man who was always ready to help someone.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Nyseth; brothers, Richard Nyseth and James Nyseth; sisters, Patricia Puckett and Barbara Donavan; his children, Josh Nyseth (Sarah), Kim Nyseth (Tommy Peters), Nathan Nyseth (Missy) and Chris Jenkins (Justin).

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Log A Load for Kids with Associated Oregon Loggers, or a charity of your choice.