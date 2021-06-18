By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • June 18, 2021 Tweet

Riverbend landfill stops accepting garbage

Rumors have been spreading for the last 24 hours that Riverbend Landfill will be closing on Saturday.

Landfill spokeswoman Jackie Lang said they are not entirely true, but the landfill will stop accepting garbage from area cities.

“We expect to continue provide recycling and disposal for self haul customers at least through July 1,” Lang told the News-Register on Friday.

“Long-term, the plan is to meter in different types of waste as we prepare the outer slope for final cover,” she said.

Riverbend is owned by Houston-based Waste Management, which is the largest garbage company in the United States. In addition to Riverbend, it also owns Arlington and several other landfills, and operates garbage collection services in the Newberg-Dundee area.

The sudden announcement leaves local garbage collection company Recology Western Oregon scrambling. Recology collects garbage from the cities of McMinnville, Amity, Yamhill, Carlton, Sheridan, Willamina, Dayton and Lafayette, as well as some unincorporated areas of Polk and Yamhill counties. McMinnville’s garbage is trucked to Coffin Butte landfill outside Corvallis; all of the rest goes to Riverbend.

Dave Larmouth of Recology told the Chamber Greeters group on Friday that, after hearing the landfill planned to close its gates on Saturday, Recology asked it to stay open for at least a few days, for people self-hauling trash.

He noted that people can also haul their trash to Recology’s transfer station in McMinnville.

For garbage collection customers, Larmouth told the group, the plan is to work with cities to amend their franchise agreements, to haul their trash to Coffin Butte as well. That process requires public hearings for each city, and is likely to take some months.

However, he said, Recology first has to work with DEQ to amend its permit and operations plan, as well as with the city of McMinnville, to amend its conditional use permit to allow heavier use of the transfer station. That will also mean more traffic on Lafayette Avenue in McMinnville, he noted.

“Barring some sort of additional catastrophe, our plan is to continue collection operations as scheduled,” Larmouth promised.

He referred media questions to Recology General Manager Carl Peters.

County Planning Director Ken Friday said the county had not been notified of the change. The county collected $249,107 in tipping fees from the landfill for the 20-21 fiscal year. Of that, he said, $127,435 came from in-county, and $121,627 came from out of county.

DEQ spokesman Dylan Darling told the News-Register that “Waste Management has informed DEQ that it plans to make changes at Riverbend Landfill; we’ve asked for clarification. We have not heard about plans to close the landfill.”

Riverbend last updated its closure plan in 2017, but Darling noted that actually closing down woud require a permit that Riverbend has not applied for.

Lang said the change “is necessary due to delays related to our expansion. As the community is aware, the spaces has been constrained for some time, due to the expansion delays.

“Much of the usable space that remains is along the outside slopes, which are best suited for soils, rather than waste.”

Lang promised to have more information later on Friday.

As recently as April, Lang had told the News-Register that “The remaining life at Riverbend depends on the amount of waste we accept as we move forward. That’s the key variable. The amount of waste we receive varies each day. With the space remaining within the currently permitted area, Riverbend could continue to operate for another 20 years and perhaps longer.”

The News-Register will update the story as more information becomes available.